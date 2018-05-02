Report: Kawhi Leonard Waiting to See if Spurs Offer Supermax

The Spurs are said to be worried that Kawhi Leonard‘s camp is angling to force a trade, but according to the latest report out of San Antonio, the superstar forward is waiting to see if the team will offer him a five-year, $219 million supermax extension this summer.

Reportedly, neither side has broached the idea of a potential swap.

The Kawhi Leonard sage is something that will probably play out all summer. @JabariJYoung breaks down how it could play out and the trade rumors that have begun to swirl (and if there is any truth to them) https://t.co/GIycgpPzCz — Nicholas Ryan Talbot (@NicholasRTalbot) May 1, 2018

Leonard, 26, missed 73 regular season games and the first round of the playoffs due to a lingering quad injury.

Per the Express-News: