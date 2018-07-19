Report: Kawhi Leonard Won’t Hold Out from Playing in Toronto

by July 19, 2018
298

Kawhi Leonard may have no desire to play in Toronto, but he isn’t unwilling to show up to work for the Raptors.

Leonard’s camp reportedly had positive initial conversations with Toronto’s front-office following the blockbuster trade with San Antonio.

The Spurs swapped Leonard and Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

Per the Toronto Star:

According to two league sources, Leonard has no interest in playing for the Raptors. It has been reported elsewhere, too. There was even speculation within the league Leonard might refuse to report to Toronto, which sounds radical until you realize he forced a divorce from the stable island of the San Antonio Spurs and cost himself $30 million (U.S.) in the process. Sources indicate Leonard had already reached out to some other NBA stars and discussed the idea of teaming up in 2019, planning his future. Not necessarily in L.A., either. Brooklyn, maybe, which will have all the cap space in the world. Somewhere.

But since the trade the Raptors have had initial conversations with Leonard and his camp, and according to sources they were positive. There was no indication of a holdout or even an unwillingness to play in Toronto. So far, it seems like Leonard may have an open mind.

Related
Report: Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Want to Play in Toronto

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMar DeRozan: ‘Ain’t No Loyalty in This Game’

1 day ago
31,140
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Want to Play in Toronto

1 day ago
42,105
NBA

Report: Spurs Trading Kawhi Leonard to Raptors for DeMar DeRozan

1 day ago
24,156
kawhi leonard team usa minicamp
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Considering Team USA Minicamp

2 days ago
1,757
dejounte murray lead spurs
NBA

Dejounte Murray Says He’s Ready To Lead Spurs Next Season 💪🏽

3 days ago
4,171
NBA

Vince Carter Talks Transitioning to the NBA, Favorite Dunks And More

6 days ago
3,630
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Kawhi Leonard Won’t Hold Out from Playing in Toronto

12 mins ago
298
maya moore declines all-star captain

Maya Moore Declines WNBA All-Star Captain Role

14 hours ago
1,869
liz cambage wnba ladylike

Liz Cambage: Refs Trying To Make WNBA More ‘Ladylike’

15 hours ago
933

Marc Gasol Helped Save a Migrant’s Life in the Mediterranean

17 hours ago
2,011
Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade Talks About New Lifetime Deal with Li-Ning and the Way of Wade 7

18 hours ago
1,352