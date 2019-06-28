Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

Kevin Durant will reportedly hold meetings with the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors once free agency opens Sunday.

Durant, 30, has been in New York since undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

ESPN story on Kevin Durant's plans to engage with Brooklyn, Golden State, LA Clippers and New York Knicks once free agency opens on Sunday. https://t.co/g3XmPeOPHg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

KD declined his his $31.5 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, and the Dubs plan to offer him a five-year, $221 million max deal.

Per ESPN: