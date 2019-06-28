Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

Kevin Durant will reportedly hold meetings with the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors once free agency opens Sunday.
Durant, 30, has been in New York since undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.
KD declined his his $31.5 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, and the Dubs plan to offer him a five-year, $221 million max deal.
Per ESPN:
There is expected to be some combination of face-to-face meetings and communications by other means with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, front-office sources told ESPN.
Durant’s decision-making process could extend well into next week, league sources told ESPN.
Durant invited teams for more formal presentations as a free agent in 2016, but his and [agent Rich] Kleiman’s level of knowledge on the teams, owners, executives and roster offerings suggest a less formal face-to-face process might be necessary this time.