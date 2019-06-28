Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

by June 28, 2019
424

Kevin Durant will reportedly hold meetings with the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors once free agency opens Sunday.

Durant, 30, has been in New York since undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

KD declined his his $31.5 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, and the Dubs plan to offer him a five-year, $221 million max deal.

Per ESPN:

There is expected to be some combination of face-to-face meetings and communications by other means with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, front-office sources told ESPN.

Durant’s decision-making process could extend well into next week, league sources told ESPN.

Durant invited teams for more formal presentations as a free agent in 2016, but his and [agent Rich] Kleiman’s level of knowledge on the teams, owners, executives and roster offerings suggest a less formal face-to-face process might be necessary this time.

      
You Might Also Like
Willie Cauley-Stein of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Extend Qualifying Offer To Willie Cauley-Stein

17 mins ago
61
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Extend Qualifying Offer To Jordan Bell

1 hour ago
394
Darren Collison of the Indiana Pacers

Darren Collison To Retire From NBA

1 hour ago
1,857
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Qualifying Offer List

2 hours ago
239

Magic Johnson Says Kawhi Leonard Wants Him to Attend Lakers Meeting

3 hours ago
1,168

Nets Extend Qualifying Offer To D’Angelo Russell

7 hours ago
2,491

TRENDING


Most Recent
Willie Cauley-Stein of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Extend Qualifying Offer To Willie Cauley-Stein

17 mins ago
61
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Extend Qualifying Offer To Jordan Bell

1 hour ago
394
Darren Collison of the Indiana Pacers

Darren Collison To Retire From NBA

1 hour ago
1,857
Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Qualifying Offer List

2 hours ago
239

Report: Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Warriors

2 hours ago
424