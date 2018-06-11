Report: Kings and Mavericks Open To Moving Down in 2018 Draft

June 11, 2018
Both the Sacramento Kings (No. 2) and Dallas Mavericks (No. 5) are open to moving down in the upcoming NBA draft, multiple front-office executives told The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor:

The offseason hot stove is already burning up just three days after the Warriors’ win. The Kings and Mavericks are open to moving down in the draft, according to multiple league front-office executives. Sacramento is in the asset-stacking business, while Dallas is trying to compete for the playoffs next season.

O’Connor further reports that the Clippers (No. 12 and No. 13) are one team interested in moving up:

The Clippers, who have the no. 12 and no. 13 picks, are one team pushing to move up, as I previously reported, and have interest in both [EuroLeague star] Luka Doncic and [Missouri forward] Michael Porter Jr. 

Most mocks project the Suns to select DeAndre Ayton with the first overall pick. After his workout in Phoenix concluded, Ayton told the media: “I know I’m going No. 1.”

It was previously reported that both the Kings and Hawks (No. 3) will likely pass on Doncic — a player that other teams, like the Clips, seem to value highly.

The draft is Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center.

Report: Luka Doncic to Remain in the 2018 NBA Draft 🇸🇮

  
