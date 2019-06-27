Report: Klay Thompson to Listen to L.A. Teams if Warriors Don’t Offer Max Deal

by June 27, 2019
95

Klay Thompson will reportedly give both the Lakers and Clippers a chance to woo him, should the Golden State Warriors offer him less than a max deal this summer.

Thompson, 29, is an unrestricted free agent and tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers managed to clear enough cap space to have $32 million to spend in free agency as part of the Anthony Davis trade, which they can offer on a max contract or spread it among lower-tier free agents.

Per The LA Times:

According to people familiar with the deal, the Lakers have reworked the terms of the Anthony Davis trade to send Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards and have received a commitment from Davis to waive his trade kicker. The Wizards also will receive the Lakers’ 2022 second-round draft pick.

According to reports, Kawhi Leonard is planning to meet with the Lakers but will reserve his final meeting for the Toronto Raptors. Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving are also in line for maximum contracts. Walker is unlikely to consider the Lakers according to a person familiar with his thinking, while Irving has been connected to the Brooklyn Nets for weeks.

With only three players committed to their roster for next season, Lakers officials have work to do to complete their team. But they now have the salary cap flexibility for several options.

