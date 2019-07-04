Report: Knicks Canceled Kawhi Leonard Meeting for Other Free Agents

by July 04, 2019
584

Kawhi Leonard reportedly agreed to meet with the Knicks this summer, but the logistics apparently didn’t work for New York’s front-office.

The Knicks instead turned their focus on other free agents, and let Leonard sit down instead with the Clippers, Lakers and Raptors.

New York’s only acquisition of note this offseason has been Julius Randle.

Per The NY Post:

As it played out, when Kevin Durant turned up his nose at the Knicks, the club realized any chance of nabbing Leonard without KD was a long shot.

According to a source, Leonard agreed to meet with the Knicks, but not until Wednesday after finishing with the Clippers and Lakers.

That plan was scratched by Knicks’ brass over logistics.

The Knicks had spent almost all of their $70 million cap space in the first 20 hours of free agency, knowing if they waited until the Leonard meeting Wednesday, the players they did sign could be off the market. It was too big a risk, knowing they likely would finish fourth behind the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers.

Related Report: Knicks Unwilling to Offer Kevin Durant a Max Deal

      
