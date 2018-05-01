ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the the New York Knicks have finished interviewing for the head coaching job after meeting with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown.

Sources: After interviewing Golden State assistant Mike Brown, Knicks have completed candidate interviews and huddling to reach a final decision on next coach. https://t.co/EjRWT2kc6F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2018

David Fizdale, David Blatt, Mike Budenholzer, Juwan Howard, James Borrego, Jerry Stackhouse, Jay Larranaga, Mike Woodson and Kenny Smith are amongst the other coaches that have interviewed to become New York’s 11th head coach since 2001.