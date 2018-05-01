Report: Knicks Finish Interviewing Coaches After Meeting with Mike Brown

by May 01, 2018
228

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the the New York Knicks have finished interviewing for the head coaching job after meeting with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown.

David Fizdale, David Blatt, Mike Budenholzer, Juwan Howard, James Borrego, Jerry Stackhouse, Jay Larranaga, Mike Woodson and Kenny Smith are amongst the other coaches that have interviewed to become New York’s 11th head coach since 2001.

         
You Might Also Like
Mike Budenholzer bucks
NBA

Report: Bucks Expected To Pursue Mike Budenholzer

4 hours ago
1,186
NBA

Report: Knicks To Interview Juwan Howard For Head Coaching Job

3 days ago
882
NBA

Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks Mutually Part Ways

5 days ago
605
NBA

Report: Knicks’ Coaching Job Is ‘Top Choice’ For Mike Budenholzer

1 week ago
1,038
NBA

Report: Mike Budenholzer To Meet With Knicks On Sunday

1 week ago
310
Mike Budenholzer suns
NBA

Report: Mike Budenholzer Withdraws From Suns Coaching Search

2 weeks ago
546

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Knicks Finish Interviewing Coaches After Meeting with Mike Brown

58 mins ago
228

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 100-51

1 hour ago
4,291
kawhi leonard trade spurs

Report: Spurs ‘Worried’ Kawhi Leonard’s Group Wants To Force Trade

2 hours ago
856

Bill Russell: Charles Barkley More Likely to be ‘Struck by Lightning’ than Guard Me

2 hours ago
795
Mike Budenholzer bucks

Report: Bucks Expected To Pursue Mike Budenholzer

4 hours ago
1,186