Report: Knicks To Interview Juwan Howard For Head Coaching Job

Add another name to the list of candidates for the Knicks head coaching job: Former player and current Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

Howard could interview for the position as soon as this weekend, ESPN‘s Zach Lowe reported on Saturday:

Another name on the Knicks head-coaching interview list, per league sources: Heat assistant Juwan Howard. They may meet as soon as this weekend. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 28, 2018

Howard will be the tenth person to meet with the Knicks about their coaching vacancy. Others include Mike Budenholzer, David Fizdale, David Blatt, Mark Jackson, and Jerry Stackhouse.

Who should the organization hire?

