Report: Knicks To Interview Juwan Howard For Head Coaching Job

by April 28, 2018
196

Add another name to the list of candidates for the Knicks head coaching job: Former player and current Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

Howard could interview for the position as soon as this weekend, ESPN‘s Zach Lowe reported on Saturday:

Howard will be the tenth person to meet with the Knicks about their coaching vacancy. Others include Mike Budenholzer, David Fizdale, David Blatt, Mark Jackson, and Jerry Stackhouse.

Who should the organization hire?

