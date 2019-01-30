Report: Kyrie Irving ‘Genuinely Interested’ in Reuniting With LeBron James

Kyrie Irving is said to be “genuinely interested” in the possibility of teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Irving, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, recently called James to apologize for his behavior early on in their relationship.

Source close to Celtics says Kyrie is genuinely interested in reuniting with LeBron — "That is for real," per @RicBucher pic.twitter.com/5yJSnNlFka — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2019

The Lakers, meanwhile, are busy trying to acquire the suddenly-available Anthony Davis from New Orleans.

Per Bleacher Report:

A source close to the Celtics confirmed that Kyrie Irving is genuinely interested in reuniting with his former Cavaliers teammate. “That is for real,” the source said. A core of James, Davis and Irving would be enough to get visions of Title 17 dancing in Lakers fans’ heads. But talk of adding Irving to the mix is where this all gets tangled. The Celtics are also interested in Davis, league sources said, but the collective bargaining agreement prevents them from dealing for a second player signed under the “Rose rule” extension before the summer; Irving, acquired from Cleveland in August 2017, was their first.

