Report: Kyrie Irving ‘Genuinely Interested’ in Reuniting With LeBron James

by January 30, 2019
121

Kyrie Irving is said to be “genuinely interested” in the possibility of teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Irving, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, recently called James to apologize for his behavior early on in their relationship.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are busy trying to acquire the suddenly-available Anthony Davis from New Orleans.

Per Bleacher Report:

A source close to the Celtics confirmed that Kyrie Irving is genuinely interested in reuniting with his former Cavaliers teammate. “That is for real,” the source said.

A core of James, Davis and Irving would be enough to get visions of Title 17 dancing in Lakers fans’ heads.

But talk of adding Irving to the mix is where this all gets tangled. The Celtics are also interested in Davis, league sources said, but the collective bargaining agreement prevents them from dealing for a second player signed under the “Rose rule” extension before the summer; Irving, acquired from Cleveland in August 2017, was their first.

Related
Kyrie Irving Apologized to LeBron James for His Attitude in Cleveland

      
You Might Also Like
jrue holiday pelicans post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Jrue Holiday Leads Shorthanded Pelicans To Win in Houston

9 mins ago
11
NBA

LeBron James ‘Had to Intervene’ in Actress Octavia Spencer’s Equal Pay Fight

1 hour ago
100
NBA

Magic Johnson: Warriors Not the Greatest Team of All Time

1 hour ago
137
anthony davis fined trade
NBA

NBA Fines Anthony Davis $50K For Public Trade Demand

5 hours ago
530
NBA

Report: Pelicans Not Rushing into Anthony Davis Trade

15 hours ago
1,872
NBA

NBA Investigating the Anthony Davis Trade Request

1 day ago
8,533

TRENDING


Most Recent
jrue holiday pelicans post up

Post Up: Jrue Holiday Leads Shorthanded Pelicans To Win in Houston

9 mins ago
11

Gregg Popovich: Spurs ‘Robbed’ the Suns in Last-Second Win

1 hour ago
89

LeBron James ‘Had to Intervene’ in Actress Octavia Spencer’s Equal Pay Fight

1 hour ago
100

Magic Johnson: Warriors Not the Greatest Team of All Time

1 hour ago
137

Report: Kyrie Irving ‘Genuinely Interested’ in Reuniting With LeBron James

1 hour ago
121