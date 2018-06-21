Report: Spurs ‘Shut the Door on’ Lakers on Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks 🙅🏽‍♂️

The Los Angeles Lakers reached out to the San Antonio Spurs to express interest in Kawhi Leonard, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania; however, the Spurs reportedly expressed no interest in dealing with the Lakers, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

A free agent next summer, Leonard has reportedly expressed his desire to play in Los Angeles, his preference being with the Lakers. There was drama between Leonard and San Antonio last year after he didn’t return to play after being cleared by team doctors and chose not to attend any of the Spurs’ playoff games. He finished the season playing just 210 minutes over nine games.

Leonard’s ties to California run deep — he was born in Los Angeles and went to college at San Diego State.

RELATED: Spurs ‘Haven’t Been Proactive’ in Pursuing Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard

  
