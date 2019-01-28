Report: Lakers, Knicks Preparing Trade Packages for Anthony Davis

by January 28, 2019
2,669

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are said to be putting together potential trade packages for Anthony Davis.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, are reportedly “not a top target” for AD.

Davis, 25, informed the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend that he has no intention of signing a long-term contract extension, and that he’d like to be dealt.

Per Yahoo Sports:

The Lakers’ brass had a meeting Monday morning in large part to coordinate the franchise’s plans, sources said.

Philadelphia, which could put together a fairly competitive offer for Davis, currently has no plans to pursue a deal, sources said. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports represents Davis and Ben Simmons, and a deal centered on swapping his clients is highly unlikely.

Regarding team preferences, Boston is not a top target for Davis, sources said. There’s a growing belief of uncertainty that Kyrie Irving will re-sign with Boston, sources said, even though he vowed to do so at the beginning of the season.

