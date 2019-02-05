Report: Lakers Waiting for Pelicans to Make Counter-Proposal in Anthony Davis Trade

by February 05, 2019
412

The Lakers are still glad to engage with the Pelicans on a trade to bring Anthony Davis to L.A., but no longer want to “bid against themselves” as the Lakers wait for New Orleans to make a counter-proposal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the LA Times’ Tania Ganhuli, the Lakers, on Monday night, changed the players in their offer to Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Pelicans also wanted 6-8 draft picks but the Lakers weren’t interested.

The trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

