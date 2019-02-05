Report: Lakers Waiting for Pelicans to Make Counter-Proposal in Anthony Davis Trade

The Lakers are still glad to engage with the Pelicans on a trade to bring Anthony Davis to L.A., but no longer want to “bid against themselves” as the Lakers wait for New Orleans to make a counter-proposal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are still glad to engage with the Pelicans on an Anthony Davis trade, but no longer want to bid against themselves, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers are waiting for Pelicans to make a counter-proposal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2019

According to the LA Times’ Tania Ganhuli, the Lakers, on Monday night, changed the players in their offer to Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Pelicans also wanted 6-8 draft picks but the Lakers weren’t interested.

In this story: Monday night the Lakers changed the players in their offer to Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. But Lakers weren’t interested in giving up 6-8 draft picks like Pelicans wanted. https://t.co/EKiOY19oRT — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 5, 2019

The trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

