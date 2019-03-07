Report: Lakers to Put LeBron James on Minutes Restriction

by March 07, 2019
66

The Lakers will put LeBron James on a minutes restriction for the remainder of the season, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

With 16 games remaining, it’s likely that the Lakers won’t play James in any back-to-back games, as it looks like L.A. will miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season.

James, 34, moved to No. 4 after passing Michael Jordan on the All-Time Scoring Leaders list in last night’s home loss to the Nuggets. He’s averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists this season.

RELATED LeBron James: Passing Michael Jordan ‘Ranks Right Up There’ With Championships

 
