Report: Lakers to Put LeBron James on Minutes Restriction

The Lakers will put LeBron James on a minutes restriction for the remainder of the season, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

BREAKING: @ChrisBHaynes reports Lakers will put LeBron on a minutes restriction and likely won't let him play back-to-backs. pic.twitter.com/02jI7UYIsp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 7, 2019

With 16 games remaining, it’s likely that the Lakers won’t play James in any back-to-back games, as it looks like L.A. will miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season.

James, 34, moved to No. 4 after passing Michael Jordan on the All-Time Scoring Leaders list in last night’s home loss to the Nuggets. He’s averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists this season.

