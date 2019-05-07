Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue Working on Contract

by May 07, 2019
17

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working out the details of a contract with Tyronn Lue, to become their next head coach.

Lue, 42, is said to be considering Frank Vogel as his lead assistant.

The Lakers also targeted Monty Williams, who filled the coaching vacancy in Phoenix instead.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬

‪Kurt Rambis — a former Lakers player and coach whose wife, Linda, is a trusted confidant and adviser to team owner Jeanie Buss — has had a significant role in the hiring process, sources said. ‬

‪Lue coached LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two and a half seasons, posting a 128-77 record in that span. ‬

‪The pair guided the team to the city’s first major championship in 52 years in 2016, completing a historic 3-1 comeback to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.‬

