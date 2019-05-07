Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue Working on Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working out the details of a contract with Tyronn Lue, to become their next head coach.

Lue, 42, is said to be considering Frank Vogel as his lead assistant.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue in the process of working toward agreement that would make him the franchise’s next head coach. https://t.co/ZhtqRkET08 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 6, 2019

The Lakers also targeted Monty Williams, who filled the coaching vacancy in Phoenix instead.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬ ‪Kurt Rambis — a former Lakers player and coach whose wife, Linda, is a trusted confidant and adviser to team owner Jeanie Buss — has had a significant role in the hiring process, sources said. ‬ ‪Lue coached LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two and a half seasons, posting a 128-77 record in that span. ‬ ‪The pair guided the team to the city’s first major championship in 52 years in 2016, completing a historic 3-1 comeback to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.‬

