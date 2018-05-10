Report: LaMarcus Aldridge Wanted Blazers to Trade for Him Last Season

It’s no secret that LaMarcus Aldridge was deeply unhappy last season, to the point he request a trade. Aldridge’s preferred destination at the time was reportedly where his NBA career began.

LMA is said to have approached former Blazers teammate Damian Lillard, in an effort to convince Portland’s front-office to engineer a swap.

In the end, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was able to convince the big fella to stick around, a trick he’ll have to pull again with Kawhi Leonard this summer.

