Report: League, Union Agree to Televise 2019 NBA All-Star Draft 🍿

by November 07, 2018
954

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to televise the 2019 All-Star Draft in late January, reports Marc Stein and Kevin Draper of the New York Times.

In last year’s inaugural draft, captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry picked their teams behind closed doors, prompting much criticism from fans and even some of the players:

According to Stein and Draper, no firm date has been set for the 2019 draft, but Jan. 30 and 31 “have emerged as two potential targets for a TNT broadcast.”

GET YOUR POPCORN READY.

RELATED
LeBron James Reveals Order He Drafted All-Star Starters

  
You Might Also Like
College

Report: NBA, NBPA Struggling to Reach Agreement on Ending One-and-Done Era

3 weeks ago
544
NBA

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

3 months ago
2,213

NCAA to Allow Players to Have Agents, Return to School If Unselected in NBA Draft

3 months ago
3,271
NBA

NBA and WNBA Announce Gambling Partnership with MGM 💵

3 months ago
1,327
NBA

Lil Penny the Legend: Celebrating Penny Hardaway’s Iconic Commercials 🎬

4 months ago
1,484
NBA

The Best Moments From Summer League So Far 🎥

4 months ago
1,476
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Steve Kerr on Zion Williamson: Apparently LeBron Wasn’t ‘A One Shot Deal’

52 mins ago
910

Dwight Howard: ‘People Will Forget’ the Wizards’ Poor Start

1 hour ago
155
Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic

Bobi and Tobi Discuss Their Friendship, Online Show and More 😎

2 hours ago
382

REALLY OUT HERE: How the Streets of NYC Feel About the Air Jordan I

3 hours ago
256

Report: League, Union Agree to Televise 2019 NBA All-Star Draft 🍿

4 hours ago
954