Report: League, Union Agree to Televise 2019 NBA All-Star Draft 🍿

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to televise the 2019 All-Star Draft in late January, reports Marc Stein and Kevin Draper of the New York Times.

In last year’s inaugural draft, captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry picked their teams behind closed doors, prompting much criticism from fans and even some of the players:

According to Stein and Draper, no firm date has been set for the 2019 draft, but Jan. 30 and 31 “have emerged as two potential targets for a TNT broadcast.”

GET YOUR POPCORN READY.

