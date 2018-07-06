Report: LeBron James Not Pressing Lakers for Second Star

LeBron James reportedly isn’t pushing the Los Angeles Lakers’ front-office to get him a second star.

Not yet, anyway.

On LeBron's message to the Lakers, what it means for the Kawhi Leonard talks, and how the Spurs might regain some leverage. Plus, fake trades galore! https://t.co/beRL0bFNgP

James, 33, appears to be willing to wait until next summer for the Lakers to make another major splash in free agency.

Per ESPN:

But LeBron is a Laker, and he is not pressuring L.A. to acquire a second star now, per sources familiar with his thinking.

His decision to come alone for three guaranteed seasons speaks for itself. He knows [Brandon] Ingram has at least borderline All-Star potential, and that the 2019 free-agency class is loaded beyond [Kawhi] Leonard. He has faith in the combined powers of his supernova talent and the Lakers brand.

His patience will have limits. But reading between the lines, the Lakers probably have the next calendar year before LeBron applies urgent pressure.