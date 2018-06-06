Report: LeBron James and Paul George to Discuss Teaming Up

LeBron James and Paul George will reportedly have a conversation about the possibility of teaming up in Los Angeles during the free agency period this summer.

The OKC Thunder are said to have “a real opportunity” to retain George.

Adrian Wojnarowski, however, says “the most intriguing scenario remains” Bron and PG joining the Lakers.

