Report: LeBron James to Skip Team USA Minicamp

LeBron James reportedly won’t take part in USA Basketball’s minicamp in Last Vegas next week.
James, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was in Sin City over the weekend to check out his new Laker teammates.
LeBron didn’t suit up for the 2016 Team USA squad that won gold in Rio.
Per ESPN:
LeBron James will not participate in USA Basketball’s minicamp in Las Vegas next week, multiple sources familiar with James’ plans told ESPN.
It will be the first official USA Basketball gathering with Gregg Popovich as the head coach. James played for Larry Brown on the 2004 bronze medal team at the Athens Olympics, for which Popovich served as an assistant. James then won back-to-back golds, in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, under head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
James was one of the 35 names included in the player pool that the USA Basketball men’s national team released in April. From that pool, a 12-man roster will be selected for the 2019 World Cup in China and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.