Report: LeBron James Stunned By Magic Johnson Stepping Down

by April 10, 2019
493

Magic Johnson‘s abrupt exit from the Lakers’ front-office Tuesday night reportedly came as a shock to LeBron James.

James is said to still be aligned with team owner Jeanie Buss.

Johnson informed the world—and the Lakers—of his “difficult decision” during a long, impromptu press conference.

Per ESPN:

LeBron James was stunned to learn of Magic Johnson’s decision to step down as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations, a source with knowledge of James’ thinking told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Wednesday.

But despite Johnson’s abrupt resignation, James stands behind Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and the organization, the source told Shelburne.

The team is still assessing Johnson’s decision, but general manager Rob Pelinka will stay in his job, and, if anything, his power will grow, sources told Shelburne.

League sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Johnson and Pelinka visited with James and his agent, Rich Paul, on Saturday. Sources told ESPN that Paul also met Wednesday with Buss, Pelinka and Linda Rambis, who is the Lakers’ manager of special projects.

Johnson offered no indication that he was on the brink of leaving the team, sources said. Johnson said he did not tell James about his decision to leave before making his announcement, either.

Related ‘I’m Happy to Be Back Being Magic Johnson’

    
You Might Also Like

‘I’m Happy to Be Back Being Magic Johnson’

12 hours ago
1,250
Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President

22 hours ago
2,255

Kawhi Leonard: ‘That Miami Heat Team is the Greatest Team I Have Ever Played’

1 day ago
45,143

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,538

Steve Kerr: Lakers ‘Looked Like One of the Best Teams in the West’ at Christmas

6 days ago
7,554

LeBron James: ‘I’m Confident That Players Want to Play With Me’

7 days ago
4,213

TRENDING


Most Recent

Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis ‘Got Some Bad Advice’

17 mins ago
99
2019 wnba draft results players

2019 WNBA Draft Picks: Complete Results 📈

22 mins ago
28

Report: LeBron James Stunned By Magic Johnson Stepping Down

39 mins ago
493
Jeff Bower of the Detroit Pistons

Suns To Hire Jeff Bower As VP Of Basketball Ops

5 hours ago
117
Theo Pinson of the Brooklyn Nets

Nets Sign Theo Pinson To Standard Contract

5 hours ago
150