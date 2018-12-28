Report: LeBron James Suffered a ‘Significant’ Left Groin Strain

by December 28, 2018
1,733

LeBron James reportedly suffered a “significant” left groin strain, and the Los Angeles Lakers are planning for the superstar forward to sit out several games.

James left the Lakers’ 127-101 Christmas Day road win against the Golden State Warriors with the injury.

LeBron was held out of Thursday night’s 117-116 loss in Sacramento, snapping his consecutive games played streak at 156.

Per ESPN:

Although an MRI revealed LeBron James sidestepped serious injury, the All-NBA forward did suffer a significant left groin strain and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for him to miss several games, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers are calling James’ absence “day-to-day,” but sources told ESPN there is a healing process that needs to occur before James can return to the lineup.

James, 33, is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season.

