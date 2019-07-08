Report: LeBron James to Play Point Guard for the Lakers

by July 08, 2019
956

LeBron James will reportedly shift to the point guard position next season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, 34, had designs on playing closer to the basket in 2018-19, but head coach Frank Vogel is said to want him to initiate the Purple and Gold’s offensive attack.

Free agent acquisition Danny Green is expected to start in the backcourt alongside ‘Bron.

Per Yahoo Sports:

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2019-20 season with the intention of starting LeBron James at point guard, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

James, 34, will be entering his 17th NBA season and is prepared to become the floor general in an effort to maximize a roster that’s suddenly built to contend for a championship with the addition of All-Star forward Anthony Davis and a few complementary pieces.

James was limited to a career-low 55 games in his first season with the Lakers because of a groin injury, but he has since recovered and is in great shape with no restrictions, sources said.

With the league being so point-guard driven, head coach Frank Vogel will look to unleash another element of James’ game.

Related Anthony Davis: Teaming Up With LeBron James ‘Something That’s Special’

      
You Might Also Like

Magic Johnson: ‘In a Perfect World, You’d Love to Have Kawhi’

1 hour ago
1,944

Anthony Davis: Teaming Up With LeBron James ‘Something That’s Special’

8 hours ago
827
Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Pelicans, Lakers Finalize The Anthony Davis Trade

2 days ago
5,637
Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Agree To Deal With Alex Caruso

2 days ago
11,001
rajon rondo hand surgery

The Lakers Have Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With Rajon Rondo

2 days ago
7,701

Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins Agree To One-Year Deal

2 days ago
14,397

TRENDING


Most Recent

Timberwolves Claim Tyrone Wallace Off Waivers

13 mins ago
40

Magic Johnson: ‘In a Perfect World, You’d Love to Have Kawhi’

1 hour ago
1,944

Dennis Smith Jr: New York Knicks ‘Can Hit the Playoffs’

2 hours ago
283

Patrick McCaw To Re-Sign With The Raptors

2 hours ago
198

Report: LeBron James to Play Point Guard for the Lakers

2 hours ago
956

Lou Williams, Jaylen Brown & Sharife Cooper Were HOOPIN’ at ATL Pro-Am 😤

2 hours ago
98