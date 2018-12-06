Report: LeBron James Wants Carmelo Anthony on the Lakers

by December 06, 2018
822

LeBron James reportedly wants to team up with Carmelo Anthony—one of his best friends in the NBA—in L.A.

Anthony, 34, remains on the Houston Rockets’ payroll for the league minimum of $2.4 million following a 10-game misadventure.

Melo can’t be moved until at least Dec. 15.

Per The Athletic:

He can’t be traded until at least Dec. 15, and sources said there had been no request made by James to Lakers president Magic Johnson or general manager Rob Pelinka to make a deal for his friend. Nor would there be.

But James and his camp still believe Anthony can play, that there could be a place for him as a contributor on a Lakers’ team that is young and continues to battle injuries. Brandon Ingram is the latest casualty. His sprained left ankle will keep him for at least the next two games.

And, broadly speaking, James does not want to see Anthony’s career end either with the Houston divorce or the 10-time All-Star playing out the string in this season in a market where he doesn’t want to be.

