Report: Lonzo Ball to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Sprain

Lonzo Ball will miss 4-6 weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Ball suffered the injury last night against the Rockets. He did not return to the game as the Lakers (25-22) lost, 134-138, in overtime.
Ball is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game this season.