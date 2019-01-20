Report: Lonzo Ball to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Sprain

by January 20, 2019
71

Lonzo Ball will miss 4-6 weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ball suffered the injury last night against the Rockets. He did not return to the game as the Lakers (25-22) lost, 134-138, in overtime.

Ball is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game this season.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Refs: Russell Westbrook Mistakenly Awarded Three Late Free-Throws vs Lakers

3 days ago
6,704
NBA

Kevin Love Was at Dinner With LeBron James When Kyrie Irving Called to Apologize

3 days ago
17,452
NBA

LeBron James Cleared to Return to Practice

4 days ago
3,644
NBA

Kyrie Irving Apologized to LeBron James for His Attitude in Cleveland

4 days ago
12,054
NBA

‘He Was Dog Tired’: James Harden Drops 57 Points on Memphis

6 days ago
3,795
NBA

‘Kuz is Scary’: Kyle Kuzma Drops 41 Points on Detroit

1 week ago
3,417

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Lonzo Ball to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Sprain

2 hours ago
71
zaire wade

Zaire Wade Puts on a Show in OT Thriller, Scores 32 Points

2 hours ago
134
Mikey Williams

Mikey Williams Hits COLD BLOODED Game-Winner ❄️❄️❄️

6 hours ago
170

Post Up: Paul George and Buddy Hield Knock Down Game-Winning 3️⃣’s

17 hours ago
1,101

LeBron James Watches Crossroads vs. Sierra Canyon! 🔥

1 day ago
508