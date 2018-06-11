Luka Doncic is keeping his name on the NBA Draft early-entrant list, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

The deadline for prospects to remove their names from the early-entrant list is June 11 at 5 p.m. EST.

Doncic, a projected top-5 pick in this year’s draft class, is finishing out his contract with Real Madrid in Spain. Doncic recently won the Euroleague MVP award after leading Real Madrid to a championship and is looking to add a Liga ACB championship to his list of European accolades. The best-of-5 series against Baskonia could end as late as June 22.

The NBA Draft is June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

