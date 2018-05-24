Report: Magic Express Interest In Tom Izzo For Head Coaching Job

The Orlando Magic have expressed interest in Michigan State’s Tom Izzo for their head coaching job, according to Mike Scotto of The Athletic:

Izzo has drawn interest from NBA teams in the past, but has stayed with the Spartans since 1995, making seven Final Four appearances and accumulating an overall record of 574-225.

The Magic fired Frank Vogel last month after going 25-57 in 2017-18.

