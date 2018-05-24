Report: Magic Express Interest In Tom Izzo For Head Coaching Job

by May 24, 2018
121

The Orlando Magic have expressed interest in Michigan State’s Tom Izzo for their head coaching job, according to Mike Scotto of The Athletic:

Izzo has drawn interest from NBA teams in the past, but has stayed with the Spartans since 1995, making seven Final Four appearances and accumulating an overall record of 574-225.

The Magic fired Frank Vogel last month after going 25-57 in 2017-18.

RELATED
Frank Vogel: ‘I Was Surprised That I Wasn’t’ Offered Knicks’ Coaching Job In 2016

  
You Might Also Like
lil penny magic draft lottery
NBA

Lil Penny To Represent Magic at Draft Lottery 🔥

1 week ago
2,144
David Fizdale
NBA

Report: Magic To Interview David Fizdale For Head-Coaching Vacancy

3 weeks ago
413
NBA

Report: Charlotte, Orlando To Interview Jerry Stackhouse For Head Coach Openings

1 month ago
692
NBA

Aaron Gordon Seeking a Max Contract

1 month ago
2,438
magic fire frank vogel
NBA

Orlando Magic Fire Frank Vogel

1 month ago
753
NBA

Shaq: Penny And I ‘Definitely Would Have Gotten’ NBA Title If We Stayed Together

2 months ago
1,540
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Introducing The SLAM Legend of the Week: Rafer Alston ⭐️

17 mins ago
23

LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

56 mins ago
468

Kyle Kuzma: Lonzo Ball ‘Taking the Weight Room a Lot More Serious’ 💪🏽

2 hours ago
2,561

Report: Magic Express Interest In Tom Izzo For Head Coaching Job

2 hours ago
121

Hassan Whiteside: ‘You Don’t Know I’ve Got That Jumper’

3 hours ago
350