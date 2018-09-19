Report: Mark Cuban to Donate $10 Million Following Investigation into Mavs’ Workplace

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has reportedly agreed to donate $10 million to organizations that promote women in leadership roles and combat domestic violence, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The agreement between Cuban and the NBA came in lieu of a fine — the League’s maximum fine is $2.5 million, the figure that former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling paid.

After the initial allegations regarding the Mavericks’ toxic work environment came to light last March, Cuban initially refuted the report, saying ““I am deeply disappointed that anonymous sources have made such outright false and inflammatory accusations against me” in a statement. This resulted in former employee Melissa Weishaupt shedding her anonymity and calling out Cuban directly:

I’m using my name because I’m still not sure the Mavericks get it. Since the story broke, owner Mark Cuban has repeatedly claimed he oversaw only the basketball side of that franchise, not the business side. Sorry. It doesn’t work that way. You own 100% of the team, Mark. The buck stops with you. When I worked on the Mavs’ business side, all marketing, promotional and broadcasting decisions went through you. Nothing was decided without your approval.

RELATED: Ex-Mavs Employee Goes On-Record About ‘Hostile Workplace Culture’