Report: Markelle Fultz Expected to Return This Season

by December 26, 2018
128

Markelle Fultz is expected to return back to action this season, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fultz is making significant progress in rehab, according to his agent Raymond Brothers. Fultz, 21, was in Boston yesterday supporting his team from the sidelines, but hasn’t played since Nov. 19. The projected timetable for him to return if everything went as planned was three to six weeks.

Earlier this month, Fultz was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, which was the primary reason for the drastic changes in his shooting form.

The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft averaged 8.2 points this season.

