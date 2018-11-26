Report: Markelle Fultz Not in the Sixers’ Long-Term Plans

by November 26, 2018
Markelle Fultz is reportedly “no longer” in the Sixers’ long-term plans.

Fultz, 20, continues to be around the team and the Sixers say they will do everything in his best interests.

The second-year guard’s camp has denied reports that he would prefer a fresh start elsewhere.

Per Philly.com:

Over much of the last year, perhaps as a way to protect the first overall pick of the 2017 draft, everyone involved went along with the idea that a shoulder injury was the cause of Fultz’s shooting woes. The Sixers sent Fultz to several prominent doctors, but none of them found anything to prevent him from making shots. Sources have long said that Fultz’s shooting woes were mental, that he had the yips and that the shoulder injury was not a factor.

Some sources have said that, despite the team’s statements, Fultz is no longer in the Sixers’ long-term plans. And they are no longer using his shoulder as an excuse for his performances.

If the 76ers have tired of this saga and are considering trading Fultz, and multiple sources said they are, his trade value must have declined a great deal since the start of the season. The team might be able to get a late first-round pick for Fultz from a desperate club willing to take a chance, or the Sixers could try for a player with an expiring contract. That would enable them to avoid paying the $9.7 million that Fultz is guaranteed for next season.

