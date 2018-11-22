Report: Markelle Fultz Wants the Sixers to Trade Him

by November 22, 2018
500

Markelle Fultz reportedly wants a fresh start and would prefer a trade by the Sixers.

Fultz, 20, is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and is currently out of the lineup.

The second-year guard’s agent, however, denies that Fultz is seeking a trade.

Per Philly.com:

This news comes one day after Brothers informed the Sixers that Fultz wouldn’t practice or play in a game until after he sees a shoulder specialist. That visit is scheduled for Monday.

However, Fultz was on the bench with his teammates during Wednesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center. He also attended Wednesday’s pregame walk through.

And on Tuesday, he participated in the Sixers’ light workout hours after Brothers said he wouldn’t practice or play until his Monday visit with a shoulder specialist.

“It’s a crazy situation,” Sixers center Joel Embiid said. “I thought I went through it my first two years, but this is different. Honestly, I don’t know what is going on, and I’m just a player for the 76ers.”

