Report: Markelle Fultz Wants the Sixers to Trade Him

Markelle Fultz reportedly wants a fresh start and would prefer a trade by the Sixers.

Fultz, 20, is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and is currently out of the lineup.

Markelle Fultz is having a wrist issue examined next week and would prefer a move to a new team, sources tell @JaredWeissNBA, @DerekBodnerNBA and I.@ShamsCharania & @DavidAldridgeDC also contributed to a new report, now on @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/chrS4TgruF — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 21, 2018

The second-year guard’s agent, however, denies that Fultz is seeking a trade.

Raymond Brothers, the agent for Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, tells ESPN: “I have given no indication to Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded. My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of story.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2018

Per Philly.com:

This news comes one day after Brothers informed the Sixers that Fultz wouldn’t practice or play in a game until after he sees a shoulder specialist. That visit is scheduled for Monday. However, Fultz was on the bench with his teammates during Wednesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center. He also attended Wednesday’s pregame walk through. And on Tuesday, he participated in the Sixers’ light workout hours after Brothers said he wouldn’t practice or play until his Monday visit with a shoulder specialist. “It’s a crazy situation,” Sixers center Joel Embiid said. “I thought I went through it my first two years, but this is different. Honestly, I don’t know what is going on, and I’m just a player for the 76ers.”

Related

Markelle Fultz to See Specialist for Shoulder Problems, According to Report