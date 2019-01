The Dallas Mavericks have expressed interest in trading for Wizards forward Otto Porter, according to The Athletic’s Michael Scotto.

Porter, 26, is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is owed $26 million this season, $27 million in 2019-20 and $28 million in 2020-21. Washington is just 14-23 and recently lost John Wall for 6-8 months due to a left heel injury.

Dallas is currently the No. 12 seed in the West with a 17-19 record.

Should they make a move for Porter?

