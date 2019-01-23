Report: Mavs Fan Banned for Heckling Patrick Beverley

by January 23, 2019
28

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly banned Don Knobler from home games this season following an investigation into his heckling of Patrick Beverley.

The LA Clippers guard complained that the courtside fixture profanely insulted his mother during an early December game.

Beverley was ejected from the game, and ended up paying a $25K fine for throwing the ball at Knobler.

Per ESPN:

According to sources, fans complained that Knobler had inappropriately heckled opposing players on other occasions as well.

Knobler told ESPN after the game that he said “Your mother” to Beverley earlier in the game during an exchange after the Clippers guard’s elbow knocked out the tooth of Mavs guard Dennis Smith Jr.

“I told the referee, I told the security,” Beverley said to reporters after the game. “I mean, I’ve never gotten ejected out of a game since I’ve been in the NBA. You know, I play hard, I play within the lines, of course. I play within the rules, of course. I’ve never been ejected in my career in the NBA, but I’m a grown man. I have morals. Of course, God is first, family is second for me, and I stand firmly behind that.

“I just, I can accept the ‘F— you, Beverley,’ the ‘F— you, Pat,’ but out of the lines of my mother, anybody who knows me, man, knows I’m a family-first guy, and there’s some things that are unacceptable. After I told the refs, I told security, the Dallas security, told both of them and again, he said it again. So if no one is going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?”

Related
Patrick Beverley Ejected for Throwing Ball at Heckling Mavs Fan

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr to Rejoin the Mavs

2 days ago
1,716
The Post Up

Post Up: Derrick Rose Hits Step-Back Game-Winner Against Suns 🔥

2 days ago
2,263
NBA

Report: Mavericks Optimistic That They Can Reconcile with Dennis Smith Jr

5 days ago
2,654
NBA

Report: Mavs Looking to Trade Dennis Smith Jr

1 week ago
8,574
NBA

Steve Kerr: Luka Doncic ‘Sure Looks Like an All-Star’

1 week ago
3,034
NBA

‘Why Even Run Plays?’ Stephen Curry Torches Dallas for 48 Points

1 week ago
9,235

TRENDING


Most Recent
paul george post up

Post Up: Paul George Dominates in Thunder Win Over Blazers

25 mins ago
40

‘He Deserves it’: James Harden Hopes Carmelo Anthony Gets Another Chance

46 mins ago
33

DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

46 mins ago
55

Anthony Davis Likely Out 2-4 Weeks Due to Left Finger Avulsion Fracture

46 mins ago
19

Report: Mavs Fan Banned for Heckling Patrick Beverley

46 mins ago
28