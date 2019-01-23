Report: Mavs Fan Banned for Heckling Patrick Beverley

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly banned Don Knobler from home games this season following an investigation into his heckling of Patrick Beverley.

The LA Clippers guard complained that the courtside fixture profanely insulted his mother during an early December game.

There will be no Patrick Beverley vs. Don Knobler rematch with Clippers in Dallas tonight. Sources: Mavs banned Knobler from AAC for rest of the season after confirming Beverley’s account of inappropriate heckling that led to his Dec. 2 ejection. https://t.co/iG3QT4rMxI — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 22, 2019

Beverley was ejected from the game, and ended up paying a $25K fine for throwing the ball at Knobler.

Per ESPN:

According to sources, fans complained that Knobler had inappropriately heckled opposing players on other occasions as well. Knobler told ESPN after the game that he said “Your mother” to Beverley earlier in the game during an exchange after the Clippers guard’s elbow knocked out the tooth of Mavs guard Dennis Smith Jr. “I told the referee, I told the security,” Beverley said to reporters after the game. “I mean, I’ve never gotten ejected out of a game since I’ve been in the NBA. You know, I play hard, I play within the lines, of course. I play within the rules, of course. I’ve never been ejected in my career in the NBA, but I’m a grown man. I have morals. Of course, God is first, family is second for me, and I stand firmly behind that. “I just, I can accept the ‘F— you, Beverley,’ the ‘F— you, Pat,’ but out of the lines of my mother, anybody who knows me, man, knows I’m a family-first guy, and there’s some things that are unacceptable. After I told the refs, I told security, the Dallas security, told both of them and again, he said it again. So if no one is going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?”

