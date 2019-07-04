Report: Memphis Grizzlies Exploring Andre Iguodala Trade

The Grizzlies reportedly don’t plan to buyout Andre Iguodala, but are said to be “exploring the trade market” for the former NBA Finals MVP.

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with reported interest in Iguodala.

ESPN story on the Grizzlies exploring the trade market for Andre Iguodala: https://t.co/i7e9owjzYQ https://t.co/LnxQMZyDqJ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 4, 2019

Memphis acquired the 35-year-old via Golden State as part of the three-team, sign-and-trade deal for D’Angelo Russell with the Warriors.

Per ESPN:

The Memphis Grizzlies do not intend to give forward Andre Iguodala a buyout before the season and are actively exploring the trade market for the former Finals MVP, league sources told ESPN. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with interest in Iguodala, sources said. It was widely speculated that Iguodala would land with the Los Angeles Lakers if he received a buyout. Rob Pelinka was Iguodala’s agent before he became the Lakers’ general manager, and Iguodala would likely be eager to join a contender. The Grizzlies used a trade exception acquired in the Mike Conley trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Iguodala, getting the future first-round pick for facilitating the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Russell to Golden State.

Related Andre Iguodala Thinks the NBA ‘Blackballed’ Mark Jackson for Religious Beliefs