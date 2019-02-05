Report: Memphis Looking to Move Marc Gasol to Charlotte

The Grizzlies are in “strong talks” to move center Marc Gasol to Charlotte, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Memphis is in strong talks to move franchise star Marc Gasol to Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthletic @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2019

This comes about an hour after the Raptors reportedly offered Memphis Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas for Gasol and Mike Conley. Gasol will sit out tonight as both sides discuss a deal.

Memphis will sit Marc Gasol out tonight. The Grizzlies and Hornets are still discussing framework of deal, including matching the salary necessary to meet Gasol's $24.1M contract, sources said. https://t.co/cgnqxmzM2w — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2019

Gasol, 34, is averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. The three-time All-Star has appeared in 53 games this season.

RELATED

‘It’s Part of the Business’: Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Address Trade Talks