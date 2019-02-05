Report: Memphis Looking to Move Marc Gasol to Charlotte

by February 05, 2019
431

The Grizzlies are in “strong talks” to move center Marc Gasol to Charlotte, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This comes about an hour after the Raptors reportedly offered Memphis Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas for Gasol and Mike Conley. Gasol will sit out tonight as both sides discuss a deal.

Gasol, 34, is averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. The three-time All-Star has appeared in 53 games this season.

‘It’s Part of the Business’: Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Address Trade Talks

 

  
