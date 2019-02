Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley is finalizing a deal to join Guangdong of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Beasley will reportedly earn “significant cash” over a two-month run.

Ex-Lakers forward Michael Beasley is finalizing a deal with …. Guangdong of the Chinese Basketball Association, sources tell ESPN. Short run of two months, significant cash. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2019

In 26 games with the Lakers this season, the 30-year-old Beasley averaged 7.0 points on 49% shooting from the field.

RELATED: Michael Beasley: ‘I Don’t Understand’ the Lonzo Ball Criticism