Report: Mike Budenholzer Reaches Agreement to Become Bucks Head Coach

by May 16, 2018
107

Mike Budenholzer has agreed to become the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Budenholzer, 48, reportedly had breakfast with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton earlier today.

Over five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Budenholzer posted a 213-197 overall record.

Good hire by Milwaukee?

