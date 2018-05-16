Mike Budenholzer has agreed to become the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Budenholzer, 48, reportedly had breakfast with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton earlier today.
Over five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Budenholzer posted a 213-197 overall record.
Good hire by Milwaukee?