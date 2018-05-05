Report: Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams Front-Runners For Bucks Coaching Job

Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams are apparently the front-runners to land the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job, reports Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times:

Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks have agreed to meet soon. Budenholzer and Monty Williams, several league sources, are the frontrunners for the Bucks head coaching job. Bucks have had interest in both individuals for a long time. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) May 5, 2018

Budenholzer, the 2014-15 Coach of the Year, recently agreed to part ways with the Atlanta Hawks after a five-season run that included four playoff appearances.

As the head coach of New Orleans from 2010-15, Williams went 173-221.

