Report: Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams Front-Runners For Bucks Coaching Job

by May 05, 2018
166

Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams are apparently the front-runners to land the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job, reports Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times:

Budenholzer, the 2014-15 Coach of the Year, recently agreed to part ways with the Atlanta Hawks after a five-season run that included four playoff appearances.

As the head coach of New Orleans from 2010-15, Williams went 173-221.

RELATED
Report: Bucks Expected To Pursue Mike Budenholzer

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, No. 4

2 days ago
4,163
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes to Work Out With Kobe Bryant

3 days ago
2,006
NBA

Report: Knicks Finish Interviewing Coaches After Meeting with Mike Brown

4 days ago
844
Mike Budenholzer bucks
NBA

Report: Bucks Expected To Pursue Mike Budenholzer

4 days ago
2,095
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Jabari [Parker] Ain’t Going Anywhere’

5 days ago
2,297
NBA

Jaylen On Game 7: ‘It’s The Perfect Time And A Perfect Stage’ To Make A Name

1 week ago
563

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams Front-Runners For Bucks Coaching Job

3 hours ago
166

The Full 2018 NBA Draft Combine List 👀

4 hours ago
1,546

Donovan Mitchell After Game 3 Loss: ‘I Didn’t Show Up At All For My Teammates’

5 hours ago
360

Jrue On AD’s Takeover This Season: ‘I’ve Never Seen A Player Be Able To Do That...

6 hours ago
499

Allen Iverson Reached Out To Ben Simmons After Game 2

7 hours ago
929