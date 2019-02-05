Report: Mo Bamba Will Miss Significant Time with a Stress Fracture in Left Leg

by February 05, 2019
49

Orlando Magic rookie big man Mo Bamba will miss significant time with a stress fracture in his lower left leg, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. There is no expectation that the injury will require surgery.

Through 47 games this season, Bamba is averaging 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.3 minutes.

