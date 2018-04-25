Report: NBA, NBPA Talks On Ending One-And-Done Are Targeting 2020 Draft

The NBA and the NBPA are reportedly in talks about eliminating the one-and-done rule, with the 2020 draft as the earliest possible target date for change, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The NBA and NBPA conversations on eliminating the one-and-done draft rule — which would allow high school seniors to enter the NBA — are centered on the 2020 Draft as the earliest possible date for change, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2018

Reforms, if agreed upon, would permit high school seniors to make the jump directly to the League, as they were previously allowed to do. One-and-done has been the policy since 2006.

RELATED

Calipari Met With NBPA To Discuss Ending One-And-Done, Creating HS Combine