Report: NBA, NBPA Talks On Ending One-And-Done Are Targeting 2020 Draft

by April 25, 2018
175

The NBA and the NBPA are reportedly in talks about eliminating the one-and-done rule, with the 2020 draft as the earliest possible target date for change, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Reforms, if agreed upon, would permit high school seniors to make the jump directly to the League, as they were previously allowed to do. One-and-done has been the policy since 2006.

