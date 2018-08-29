Report: NBA Removes Sneaker Color Restrictions

NBA players will reportedly be able to wear kicks with all kinds of color schemes throughout the upcoming season.

The League is said to have removed all footwear color restrictions for the first time.

The NBA is removing ALL footwear color restrictions for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Players can wear whatever colors they want, every night:https://t.co/1xC5ZN2q8b — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 29, 2018

This is part of an ongoing effort to allow players to be more expressive on the court.

Per ESPN: