Report: NBA to Test Coaching Challenges During Summer League

by June 04, 2018
213

The NBA is flirting with the idea of allowing coaching challenges during games, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The League will test out the concept — one that’s already a staple of the NFL and MLB — during this year’s Las Vegas Summer League.

It’s still unknown how coaches will signal that they want to challenge a play; however, Windhorst confirmed they won’t be throwing a flag like their NFL counterparts. What kind of plays coaches will be allowed to challenge is still up in the air.

Regardless of how the experiment goes this summer, it’s unlikely that we’ll see coaching challenges implemented into the NBA next season.

