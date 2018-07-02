Report: Nerlens Noel Agrees to 2-Year Deal with Thunder ⚡️

by July 02, 2018
1,651

The Oklahoma City Thunder bolstered its frontcourt depth with the signing of Nerlens Noel, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Noel started 133 of 142 games during his first two years in the League in Philadelphia but has had troubles staying on the court since, appearing in just 81 games over the past two seasons in Philadelphia and Dallas. Noel, a lottery pick in 2013, has shown potential as a disruptive defender, averaging 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes over his career.

RELATED: 2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker

 

You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Accounts Ripping Joel Embiid, Others 😳

1 month ago
5,962
nerlens noel thabo sefolosha suspended
NBA

Noel, Sefolosha Suspended 5 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Program

3 months ago
701
Archives

Nerlens Noel to Undergo Thumb Surgery

7 months ago
35
Archives

Nerlens Noel Left Mavs Locker Room At Halftime To Get Hot Dog, Says He ‘Needed Energy For Second Half’

7 months ago
1,806
Archives

Nerlens Noel Inks $4.1 Million Qualifying Offer With Dallas

10 months ago
82
nerlens noel mavericks offer
Archives

Report: Nerlens Noel Turned Down Mavericks’ $17.5 Million Per Year Offer

10 months ago
129
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
julius randle renounced lakers

Report: Lakers Renounce Julius Randle, Add Rondo

2 hours ago
2,312

Report: Derrick Favors Returns to Jazz on 2-Year, $36 Million Deal

4 hours ago
211

Report: Nerlens Noel Agrees to 2-Year Deal with Thunder ⚡️

4 hours ago
1,651
giannis lakers

Giannis: ‘I Would Never Leave for L.A.’

4 hours ago
3,166

Meet 2HYPE: The YouTube Basketball Factory 🏀

7 hours ago
72