The Oklahoma City Thunder bolstered its frontcourt depth with the signing of Nerlens Noel, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Nerlens Noel will sign a two-year deal with Oklahoma City, including a player option in Year 2. https://t.co/b4UQeBEDUU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

Noel started 133 of 142 games during his first two years in the League in Philadelphia but has had troubles staying on the court since, appearing in just 81 games over the past two seasons in Philadelphia and Dallas. Noel, a lottery pick in 2013, has shown potential as a disruptive defender, averaging 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes over his career.

