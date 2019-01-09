Report: Nerlens Noel Diagnosed with Concussion, Avoids Fractures After Scary Fall

Thunder big man Nerlens Noel has been diagnosed with a concussion after a scary fall in Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Tests revealed that he avoided any fractures.

Positive news for Noel and the Thunder. Noel exited the game in a stretcher and knocked unconscious, but was alert in the aftermath of his fall last night. He'll continue to have evaluations. Noel has been a valued rotation player for OKC this season. https://t.co/FYrzJcXi96 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2019

Prayers up to Nerlens Noel—he was just stretchered off the floor after catching an elbow to the head. 🙏🏽 (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/yh5Nzu9G3T — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2019

Noel has averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds off the bench for OKC.

