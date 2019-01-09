Report: Nerlens Noel Diagnosed with Concussion, Avoids Fractures After Scary Fall

by January 09, 2019
162

Thunder big man Nerlens Noel has been diagnosed with a concussion after a scary fall in Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Tests revealed that he avoided any fractures.

Noel has averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds off the bench for OKC.

