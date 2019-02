The Pelicans are exploring trades for Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

This season, Randle, 24, is averaging 19.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and Mirotic, 27, is averaging 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.