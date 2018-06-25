Report: Nikola Jokic to Sign $146.5 Million Deal to Stay in Denver ⛰

by June 25, 2018
291

It looks like Nikola Jokic is going to be in Denver for the long haul. The 23-year-old big man is expected to sign a 5-year, $146.5 million maximum contract to remain with the Nuggets, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

The Nuggets will decline Jokic’s team option worth $1.6 million in 2018-19 in order to give him the long-term deal.

Jokic set career-high marks in points (18.5), rebounds (10.7), assists (6.1) and steals (1.2) per game last year.

