Report: Nikola Jokic to Sign $146.5 Million Deal to Stay in Denver ⛰

It looks like Nikola Jokic is going to be in Denver for the long haul. The 23-year-old big man is expected to sign a 5-year, $146.5 million maximum contract to remain with the Nuggets, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will have his team option declined for next season to become RFA, and sides plan to reach agreement on a five-year, $146.5M maximum contract, league sources told Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2018

The Nuggets will decline Jokic’s team option worth $1.6 million in 2018-19 in order to give him the long-term deal.

Jokic set career-high marks in points (18.5), rebounds (10.7), assists (6.1) and steals (1.2) per game last year.