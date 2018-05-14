Report: Theo Pinson And Ray Spalding Added To NBA Draft Combine

The NBA Draft Combine participant list has grown with the additions of North Carolina’s Theo Pinson and Louisville’s Ray Spalding, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

Spalding averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest for the Cardinals as a junior. He has hired an agent, rendering him ineligible to consider a return to Louisville.

Pinson, a former McDonald’s All-American and NCAA champion, had career-high marks in points (10.3), assists (5.1), rebounds (6.5) and steals (1.1) per game as a senior last season. His 47.3 percent field goal percentage his final season was a substantial increase over the 39.6 percent mark he had over his first three seasons as a Tar Heel.

Sources: Another late addition to NBA Draft Combine this week: Louisville's Ray Spalding. https://t.co/Yf27EqIPJA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2018

The NBA Draft Combine begins May 16 and will run for four days.