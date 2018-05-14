Report: Theo Pinson And Ray Spalding Added To NBA Draft Combine

by May 14, 2018
223

The NBA Draft Combine participant list has grown with the additions of North Carolina’s Theo Pinson and Louisville’s Ray Spalding, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

Spalding averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest for the Cardinals as a junior. He has hired an agent, rendering him ineligible to consider a return to Louisville.

Pinson, a former McDonald’s All-American and NCAA champion, had career-high marks in points (10.3), assists (5.1), rebounds (6.5) and steals (1.1) per game as a senior last season. His 47.3 percent field goal percentage his final season was a substantial increase over the 39.6 percent mark he had over his first three seasons as a Tar Heel.

The NBA Draft Combine begins May 16 and will run for four days.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Every Team’s Odds In The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

5 hours ago
994
NBA

Report: NBA, NBPA Talks On Ending One-And-Done Are Targeting 2020 Draft

3 weeks ago
488
nba eliminating one and done rule
Uncategorized

Report: NBA Pushing Closer To Eliminating One-and-Done Rule

6 months ago
347
Uncategorized

Mark Cuban Offers Alternative Ideas For The NBA Draft Lottery

7 months ago
261
stan van gundy draft max contracts parody
Uncategorized

Stan Van Gundy: Eliminate NBA Draft, Max Contracts

7 months ago
31
nba draft lottery reform tanking
Uncategorized

Report: NBA ‘Aggressively Pursuing’ Draft Lottery Reform

8 months ago
14
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Laurel D’Antoni Wants ‘A Little Bit Of That Love’ James Harden Gets 😂

44 mins ago
291
dennis schroder meet hawks

Dennis Schroder to Meet With Hawks To Discuss Future

2 hours ago
709

5⭐️ Chino Hills Center Onyeka Okongwu Commits To Southern California

2 hours ago
310

Kevin Durant’s Most Epic Playoff Performances 🏆

2 hours ago
509
lebron draymond photographic

Kerr: Draymond Has Photographic Memory Like LeBron 😲

3 hours ago
2,822