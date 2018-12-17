Report: Pacers to Hire Kelly Krauskopf as First Female Assistant GM in NBA History

The Indiana Pacers are hiring longtime WNBA executive Kelly Krauskopf as the first female assistant general manager in NBA history, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Krauskopf will work with the Pacers basketball operations staff, including President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, GM Chad Buchanan and assistant GM Peter Dinwiddie. Full story is on https://t.co/XcwLHcsHad now. https://t.co/Xw5vwUdbay — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2018

“I have admired the work that Kevin and his staff have put forth so far and I am honored to be a part of an elite and historical franchise,” Krauskopf said in a statement. “The chance to work in an NBA front office for a first-class organization filled with great people I know and in a city that has become my home is extraordinary.

“… My past experience has shown me that building winning teams and elite level culture is not based on gender — it is based on people and processes. I am excited to join the Pacers as we continue building the best NBA franchise in the business.”

Krauskopf served as the president and GM of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever for 17 years, helping the franchise win a championship in 2013. She also has had a prominent role with USA Basketball’s women’s national team.

