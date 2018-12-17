Report: Pacers to Hire Kelly Krauskopf as First Female Assistant GM in NBA History

by December 17, 2018
77

The Indiana Pacers are hiring longtime WNBA executive Kelly Krauskopf as the first female assistant general manager in NBA history, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

“I have admired the work that Kevin and his staff have put forth so far and I am honored to be a part of an elite and historical franchise,” Krauskopf said in a statement. “The chance to work in an NBA front office for a first-class organization filled with great people I know and in a city that has become my home is extraordinary.

“… My past experience has shown me that building winning teams and elite level culture is not based on gender — it is based on people and processes. I am excited to join the Pacers as we continue building the best NBA franchise in the business.”

Krauskopf served as the president and GM of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever for 17 years, helping the franchise win a championship in 2013. She also has had a prominent role with USA Basketball’s women’s national team.

RELATED
‘I Wanted to Play in L.A.’: Paul George Looks Back on Pacers Trade

  
You Might Also Like
Victor Oladipo
NBA

Victor Oladipo Out Indefinitely With Sore Right Knee

2 weeks ago
2,347
NBA

LeBron James ‘Battling’ With How to Lead the Lakers

2 weeks ago
11,090
victor oladipo post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Victor Oladipo’s Feathery Finish in Indy 🔥

1 month ago
1,768
Victor Oladipo
Music

Victor Oladipo Drops ‘Connected’ feat. PnB Rock 🎧

2 months ago
2,313

‘I Wanted to Play in L.A.’: Paul George Looks Back on Pacers Trade

2 months ago
4,810
myles turner 80 million
NBA

Myles Turner, Pacers Agree To 4-Year, $70+ Million Extension 💰

2 months ago
529
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

James Dolan: ‘I Could Never Say That I Wouldn’t Consider Selling the Knicks’

11 mins ago
42

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
244

Report: Pacers to Hire Kelly Krauskopf as First Female Assistant GM in NBA History

2 hours ago
77

Kings Coach Dave Joerger: Luka Doncic Has No Ceiling

3 hours ago
2,547

‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

5 hours ago
1,516