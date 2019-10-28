Report: Patrick Beverly Told Stephen Curry ‘The Next Five Years are Mine’

by October 28, 2019
843

MOST RECENT

Patrick Beverley reportedly told Stephen Curry that “the next five years” are his.

To which a laughing Curry replied, “Aren’t you 31?”

Beverley enjoyed trolling the Warriors after his LA Clippers laid the smack down with a 141-122 road win to kick off Golden State’s season.

Per Heavy.com:

“You had the last five years,” Beverley told Curry, according to a source. “The next five years are mine.”

To that, Curry laughed and replied, “Aren’t you 31?”

Last year during the playoffs, Beverley explained on a podcast hosted by former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles that he does not talk to Curry during games.

“I ain’t gonna go out there and talk trash to Steph Curry,” he said. “Steph Curry gets 30 shots a game. Some people you pick your battles with. Steph Curry see me (not talking) and then he’s like, ‘Oh, what’s up with Pat? Oh, he locked in.’”

Related ‘Y’all a Little Different Without KD’: Patrick Beverley Trolls the Warriors

    
You Might Also Like

Dwight Howard: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About it, I Just Want to Be About it’

2 hours ago
371

Steve Kerr: Warriors Won’t Turn Stephen Curry ‘into James Harden’

2 hours ago
240
junior 2021 highlights

Who’s Your Favorite JUNIOR in the Country!? Class of 2021 is TOUGH 😤

6 hours ago
38

Jake Paul Pulled Up to Watch the Sierra Canyon Show 🍿

8 hours ago
80

Sierra Canyon’s FIRST TEST Against Hillcrest Prep in LA! 😈

9 hours ago
75

Jahzare Jackson is a 7 Foot BEAST on the Court! 💪🏽

11 hours ago
128

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Patrick Beverly Told Stephen Curry ‘The Next Five Years are Mine’

1 hour ago
843

Dwight Howard: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About it, I Just Want to Be About it’

2 hours ago
371

Steve Kerr: Warriors Won’t Turn Stephen Curry ‘into James Harden’

2 hours ago
240
junior 2021 highlights

Who’s Your Favorite JUNIOR in the Country!? Class of 2021 is TOUGH 😤

6 hours ago
38
best nba ticket values

Jazz, Pistons, Pacers Offer Best Ticket Values for 2019-20 NBA Season 🎟️

8 hours ago
251

Jake Paul Pulled Up to Watch the Sierra Canyon Show 🍿

8 hours ago
80