Report: Patrick McCaw Plans to Sign with Raptors

A few days after being waived by the Cavaliers, Patrick McCaw plans to sign with the Toronto Raptors, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Patrick McCaw plans to sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell ESPN.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal is expected to be a one-year, $786K veteran’s minimum deal.
Sources: Pat McCaw plans to sign one-year, $786K veteran's minimum deal with the Toronto Raptors. McCaw has cleared free agency waivers.
