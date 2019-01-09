Report: Patrick McCaw Plans to Sign with Raptors

A few days after being waived by the Cavaliers, Patrick McCaw plans to sign with the Toronto Raptors, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal is expected to be a one-year, $786K veteran’s minimum deal.