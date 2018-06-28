Report: Paul George Informs Thunder He Will Not Opt In

All-Star Paul George has informed the Oklahoma City Thunder that he will not be opting in to the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

George, who is drawing interest from several teams across the League, will decline $20.7 million for the 2018-19 season. According to Wojnarowski, he remains “seriously interested” in re-joining OKC in free agency and is also being pursued by the Lakers, Sixers, and Rockets.

